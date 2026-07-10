Arsenal close to their first heavy investment of summer transfer window

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal appear ready to make another important addition as they strengthen a squad built to challenge on several fronts next season.



Rather than spending their entire budget on one headline name, the Gunners seem to be exploring younger players who can contribute immediately while still possessing room to improve.

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Adding another left-sided attacker would give Mikel Arteta more flexibility across the forward line and reduce the team’s dependence on the same established options.

It could become even more important if Leandro Trossard leaves the Emirates this summer, with Arsenal needing to replace his goals, creativity and ability to cover multiple attacking positions.

Arsenal ready to complete £35m transfer

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to finalise a £35m agreement with Club Brugge for Greece international Christos Tzolis.

The 24-year-old could travel to London once the Gunners provide their final approval, with most of the groundwork for the transfer reportedly already completed.

Arsenal’s interest is not completely new. talkSPORT previously reported that the Premier League champions were exploring a deal worth around £34.5m after the winger’s impressive development in Belgium.

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The report also noted that he had turned down an opportunity to join Crystal Palace, suggesting he is prepared to wait for the right move.

Tzolis is tied to Club Brugge until 2029 after signing an improved contract last summer. He had contributed 21 goals and 16 assists across his first 56 appearances, underlining why Brugge are in a strong negotiating position.

It could be a clever gamble from the Gunners

This could be smart business if Arsenal believe Tzolis is ready to handle the pressure of playing for a title-challenging side.

He may not carry the reputation of some other reported targets, but his direct running and productivity could provide Arteta with something different.

His difficult previous spell at Norwich will naturally create doubts.

However, players develop at different speeds, and his performances since leaving England suggest he is now more confident and complete.

At £35m, the transfer still carries risk, but it is far less dangerous than spending more than £100m on another winger.

Arsenal need depth as well as star quality, and Tzolis could prove to be a sensible replacement for Trossard if the Belgian departs.

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