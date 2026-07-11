Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Deals are reportedly already advancing for Chelsea misfit Alejandro Garnacho, with the decision made that he can be left out of the squad to pursue a transfer.

Garnacho only joined Chelsea from Manchester United last summer, but, as will be pretty unsurprising to most, he hasn’t had a happy time at Stamford Bridge.

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The Argentina international always looked like a bit of a risky signing after his problems at Man Utd, and it seems Chelsea are now prepared to offload him swiftly.

See below for details from BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella, as well as Fabrizio Romano, as they suggest things are already moving in terms of getting Garnacho out of Chelsea…

?Chelsea value Alejandro Garnacho at €50m (£43m). Deals advancing. He is not in pre-season training as he sorts out his future with interest from Premier League, European and Saudi clubs. Loan move not entertained. https://t.co/FkCUoyoLZX — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 11, 2026

Kinsella posted on X: “Chelsea value Alejandro Garnacho at €50m (£43m). Deals advancing. He is not in pre-season training as he sorts out his future with interest from Premier League, European and Saudi clubs. Loan move not entertained.”

Meanwhile, Romano posted: “Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs. #CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos.”

? Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs.#CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos. pic.twitter.com/LKXuFCilKc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2026

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Where next for Alejandro Garnacho?

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Garnacho, who at one point looked like an outstanding young talent who could have a big future in the game.

Still only 22 years of age, it’s perfectly possible that he could turn things around for himself, but the last couple of years really haven’t gone well for him and he might now struggle to attract big-name suitors.

Alejandro Garnacho PL Games PL Goals Man Utd 2022/23 19 3 Man Utd 2023/24 36 7 Man Utd 2024/25 36 6 Chelsea 2025/26 24 1

Garnacho has quality on the ball and is a good finisher, but he hasn’t got his numbers up enough as he seems to struggle with consistency.

These things might come with time as he can still mature and develop his game, but for now he surely needs to accept dropping down a level before he can think about coming back to play regularly for clubs like United and Chelsea.