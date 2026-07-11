Video: Norway go 1-0 up vs England, but should Jordan Pickford have done better?

Andreas Schjelderup celebrates scoring for Norway vs England (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Norway have taken the lead against England thanks to a stunning goal by Andreas Schjelderup, but perhaps goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should have saved it.

Schjelderup hit a powerful effort past Pickford, but it looks like he surely must have meant to cross it, given the angle he was at.

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See the video clip below and make your own minds up, with what looks like an attempted cross going in over Pickford – was he unfortunate in that the effort he faced was unexpected, or should he have been better able to claim it in that situation?

Norway lead through Andreas Schjelderup ?? Only he will know if he meant it… pic.twitter.com/BWSZLqoyMC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Norway won’t care as this goal gave them the lead in this World Cup 2026 quarter-final.

However, just as we’re writing this, Jude Bellingham has equalised for England!

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What next for England vs Norway?

Norway gave England a real scare, but with Bellingham bringing the game level just before half time, they’ll surely be confident they can come from behind to win this.

This was never going to be an easy game, with Norway showing they’re no pushovers, and England will have to be alert to that threat.

Between Schjelderup scoring and Bellingham equalising, Norway also had a really good chance on the counter-attack, which Alexander Sorloth messed up slightly by delaying his final pass far too long.

It could quite easily have been 2-0 to Norway, so the threat is still there, but England have mostly been the better team and will hope Bellingham’s equaliser is the start of the comeback that sends them to the World Cup semi-finals.