Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a pre-Champions League final press conference (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Greek attacker Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they are in ‘regular contact’ with the player’s representatives about a summer move, and the player is keen to join the London club as well.

Leandro Trossard is set to join the Turkish club Besiktas, and the Greek attacker is likely to come in as his replacement. He had an outstanding season with Belgian club Brugge last year, contributing to 51 goals in all competitions.

He is a young player with great potential and could become a future star for Arsenal. The Gunners need more creativity and a cutting edge in the final third. The 24-year-old can operate as a left-sided winger, and he will add pace, flair and unpredictability in the final third.

He is versatile enough to operate on either flank, and he could be the ideal utility man for Arsenal.

Regular football in the Premier League could help the attacker improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. Arsenal have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.

The Premier League champions will look to plug the weaknesses in their squad and defend their title next year. They will look to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League as well after losing to PSG in the final last season.

They need quality players, and the 24-year-old attacker could prove an outstanding acquisition. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could develop into a star for Arsenal.