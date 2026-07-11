Leandro Trossard in training with Belgium (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is reportedly set to travel to Istanbul next Wednesday to complete his €20m transfer to Besiktas.

The Belgium international has just finished his participation at the World Cup 2026 as his country were knocked out by Spain yesterday.

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But it seems that should now allow things to move a bit faster in terms of settling his future, with our understanding for some time now being that things were advancing for Trossard to join Besiktas.

According to Turkish source Haber Kartali, Trossard is now close to moving for a fee of €20m, with the 31-year-old set to sign a €9m-per-year contract…

??? LEANDRO TROSSARD EN GEÇ ÇAR?AMBA GÜNÜ ?STANBULDA! ?? Be?ikta?, Arsenal'e 20 M€ bonservis bedeli ödeyecek. Trossard, Be?ikta? ile 3+1 y?ll?k sözle?me imzalayacak. Senelik 9 M€ + bonuslar kazanacak. ? Yay?n?m?z devam ediyor.

https://t.co/h5JsMwLkpA pic.twitter.com/Rcu0EJXgfH — Haber Kartal? (@HaberKartali) July 11, 2026

The post above translated as: “LEANDRO TROSSARD IN ISTANBUL NEXT WEDNESDAY! Beşiktaş will pay Arsenal a €20M transfer fee. Trossard will sign a 3+1 year contract with Beşiktaş. He will earn €9M per year + bonuses.”

Could Arsenal be letting Leandro Trossard go too soon?

Trossard is not getting any younger, but he was still a key player for Arsenal in their Premier League title win and run to the Champions League final in 2025/26.

The former Brighton man scored a hugely important late winner away to West Ham United in a game that is widely seen as having cemented the club’s status as title favourites in the run-in.

Trossard will leave the Emirates Stadium with an impressive record of 36 goals in 174 games, and it might not be that easy to find a young talent out there to come in as a long-term replacement.

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It is perhaps Arsenal’s last chance to make any money from selling Trossard, so this could be the right time, but it’s not a sale without its risks.