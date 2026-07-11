Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta addresses the media during the press conference one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers has become one of the hottest stories of the summer transfer window.

The English forward, identified as a priority target by Arsenal to strengthen their attacking line, remains firmly in the spotlight due to Aston Villa’s steep demands.

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Aston Villa want a premium for Morgan Rogers

Villa are asking for a fee in excess of £130 million, a valuation set in comparison with Elliot Anderson’s €135 million move to Manchester City. Financial Fair Play and Premier League profit‑sustainability rules mean Villa may be forced into a major sale, despite their reluctance to part with key players.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal are the “frontrunners” for Rogers, but negotiations are delicate. Villa are unwilling to lose both Rogers and Ezri Konsa in the same transfer window, and Arsenal’s interest in Konsa further complicates talks.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation closely.

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Rogers is ready to join Arsenal

Rogers is understood to be “open” to a move to Arsenal, yet Villa’s record‑breaking valuation makes the deal difficult to finalise. Arsenal are expected to table an official bid in the coming days, though it remains uncertain whether their offer will meet Villa’s demands.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, but they missed out on the UEFA Champions League to PSG. They will be hoping to win the European Cup in the upcoming campaign, and they need to further improve the team.

It is clear that they need more quality in the attack. Someone like Rogers will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well. He has all the attributes to become a top-class player, and a move to Arsenal would be ideal for him as well.

He scored 14 goals and picked up 12 assists last season. If Arsenal manage to get the deal done, Rogers could transform their attack.