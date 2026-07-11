Bradley Barcola in action at the World Cup for France against Morocco (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly now the strongest candidate for the potential £130m transfer of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The France international has supposedly failed to agree a new contract with PSG, with those talks now stalling and leading his agents to explore a possible move away.

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That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who has posted on X about Arsenal now looking to be the strongest candidates to sign Barcola, though his asking price could be as high as £130m.

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?#Arsenal Arsenal are considered the strongest candidate for Bradley Barcola. ? Contract extension talks with PSG have stalled; his agents want to explore options before the World Cup. ? Potential transfer fee: £130M. https://t.co/mfeo56r6JR pic.twitter.com/etQzGaTSx7 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 11, 2026

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will pay quite that much for Barcola, even if they could do with a top class attacking signing like that.

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Will it be Morgan Rogers or Bradley Barcola for Arsenal?

Arsenal have been linked with a number of top attacking players this summer, most notably Barcola and Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Our most recent information has been that Arsenal are focusing on Rogers more than Barcola at the moment, with Liverpool seen as the most likely candidates to sign the Frenchman.

However, this is a fluid situation and with so much money involved in both deals, the club won’t want to rush into anything one way or the other.

Rogers would cost a similar price but is at least Premier League proven, whereas Barcola hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular starter at PSG.

Arsenal to make changes in attack

This update also comes as Leandro Trossard looks to be nearing a move to Besiktas, as we previously reported.

Barcola or Rogers could undoubtedly be major upgrades on Trossard, who is ageing and past his best now, while one imagines Gabriel Martinelli is also someone Mikel Arteta will be looking to improve on in that area of his squad.