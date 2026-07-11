Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Danilo Santos from Botafogo.

According to a report from FogaoNet, Chelsea have already made enquiries for the 25-year-old midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an offer to sign him.

They have sanctioned the departure of Andrey Santos to Manchester United, and they need to replace the Brazilian. Signing his compatriot could prove to be an interesting decision.

Danilo has played in England before with Nottingham Forest, but he struggled with injuries during his time there. He might feel that he has unfinished business in English football, and the opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for him.

He has been quite impressive since moving back to Brazil, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform he needs. He will be able to compete alongside top-quality players at the London club and fight for trophies.

Chelsea has the financial muscle to offer a substantial fee for the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the Brazilian club to sell. There have been rumours that the player could cost around €35 million. Chelsea will certainly look to negotiate a more reasonable deal.

Convincing the player to join the club will not be difficult for the Londoners. They will be able to offer him a lucrative contract and the opportunity to showcase his qualities at a higher level. The player will certainly be excited to join Chelsea if there is a concrete proposal on the table.