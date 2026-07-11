(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor during the summer transfer window.

They will face competition from Brighton for the talented central defender. According to a report from TMW, Brighton are also interested in signing the central defender, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit is prepared to sanction his departure.

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Chelsea is keen on Honest Ahanor

Ahanor has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs in recent weeks, and he’s a talented player with a bright future. He has the potential to become a top-class player, and it is no surprise that Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation.

Chelsea needs more quality in its defence, and the Atalanta defender could be an excellent long-term investment for them. The 18-year-old is still quite young, but he is already an important first-team player for the Italian club. He has shown the quality and maturity to compete at a high level.

Chelsea could groom him into an important first-team player. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will not want to easily lose a promising young prospect like him. Chelsea might have to pay a premium to get the deal done. Liverpool have also been mentioned as a potential destination in recent months.

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Brighton is interested in Ahanor

On the other hand, Brighton are looking to build for the future, and they are interested in the 18-year-old. They have recently signed Luca Vušković from Tottenham, who is regarded as one of the finest young central defenders in Europe.

Adding Ahanor to the squad would give them a solid defensive unit for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.