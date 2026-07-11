Head coach Xabi Alonso of Real Madrid CF looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at Montilivi Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Portuguese international goalkeeper, Diogo Costa.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Porto and has impressed with Portugal at the World Cup as well. According to a report from TSF, Chelsea are now hoping to secure his signature and manager Xabi Alonso is an admirer of the player.

It is no secret that Chelsea needs an upgrade in goal, and the Portuguese International could be an excellent acquisition. He has a €60 million release clause in his contract, and Chelsea have the finances to get the deal done.

The report claims that their interest has intensified after Costa’s performances in the World Cup. It remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a deal with Porto. If they are prepared to pay the release close, the transfer should be straightforward. Porto will be powerless to stop him from leaving.

The opportunity to join Chelsea could be exciting for the 26-year-old goalkeeper. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs. He has consistently shown his quality in Portugal, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

He has the ability to succeed in the Premier League, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea if the move goes through. The €60 million asking price might seem high right now, but the player is only 26 and could sort out the Chelsea goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea had a disappointing campaign last year, and they missed out on European football. They need quality players to bounce back strongly.