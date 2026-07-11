Fabrizio Romano delivers some Manchester United transfer news (YouTube)

Ederson is reportedly disappointed to miss out on his “dream” transfer to Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had a deal wrapped up for the Atalanta midfielder, but pulled the plug at an advanced stage due to concerns over his fitness, with some suggestions that he even failed part of his medical.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Man Utd agreed a £35m deal with Atalanta, according to a recent report from BBC Sport, but now the deal is off, with Romano explaining more about how it fell through in his latest YouTube video.

The Italian journalist says Ederson was disappointed that he couldn’t get his move to United as it was a dream for him to move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano on Ederson’s transfer to Man United falling through

“Let me just confirm to you what I’ve been telling you now for the last 24 hours. Ederson to Manchester United deal off,” Romano said.

“I know there have been different informations (sic), other people saying that it’s still not decided. It’s still not clear. We still have to wait. And again, I respect absolutely all of that, but Atlanta confirm again today that the player has been informed that he has to return to Atlanta. He’s not going to be signed by Manchester United. So that’s the position of the club.

“Atlanta ready to welcome back the player. Atlanta believe Ederson is absolutely okay and fit ready to play football on regular basis. So no issues about that one. I can also add to you that Ederson already left England and Ederson is ready now to go to holiday and then return to Atlanta. So that’s the stance of parties involved waiting for Manchester United stance.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“I imagine after what happened Manchester United want to take an official position and I respect that obviously. So we have to wait for May United position as well but Atlanta and also the player’s camp make clear that the deal is not happening anymore. Also a little bit disappointed on player side because Ederson really had this dream of playing for Manchester United.”

Manchester United need to find new midfielders

Romano adds in his video that United will continue to be in the market for signings in midfield as the Ederson issue leaves that unresolved.

One player who should be on his way to MUFC is Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, according to the Athletic and others, but there’s surely also space for one more new addition in that area of the pitch.

United have lost Casemiro on a free transfer this summer, while Manuel Ugarte has struggled for form and is now also out injured, possibly for quite a long time, so they surely cannot go into the new campaign with only their current available options.

Ederson has shone for Atalanta and looks like he could’ve been a fine signing for United, but it’s probably for the best that they didn’t go ahead with the deal if there were any doubts over his fitness.