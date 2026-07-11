Fabrizio Romano confirms talks over Tottenham & Aston Villa's transfer target's future

Ferran Torres with the Spanish national team (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is facing an uncertain future, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that he could leave the club this summer.

Torres has not always been a regular starter for Barca, so it perhaps makes sense that there’s some prospect of him moving on this summer.

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The Spain international is on the radar of Tottenham and Aston Villa, as we reported yesterday, and Romano also has some information on other clubs looking at his situation.

On top of that, Romano has also stated that Torres could also be open to signing a new contract at the Nou Camp, so it’s not definitely decided yet that he’ll leave.

Fabrizio Romano on Ferran Torres’ future

Speaking on YouTube, Romano said: “For Ferran, the decision made on player side and the agents of the player is to have conversations with clubs.

“So Ferran Torres, before deciding his future, which is going to be decided in any case after the World Cup, not today, not tomorrow … in any case the agents of Ferran Torres are talking to clubs. That’s something they decided to do before deciding on staying at Barcelona, signing a new contract or not in any case they want to talk to clubs and that’s what’s happening with Paris Saint-Germain.

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“They are talking with the agents the agents are talking with Paris Saint-Germain, so there is an active conversation Ferran Torres. He’s one of the names in the list for PSG – not the only one, PSG sources guarantee that there are more names in the list, not only Ferran Torres, his name under consideration. They had conversations with the agents, but at the moment still nothing advanced or closed because they still have to assess more options.

“Also Ferran Torres is talking to several clubs including Barcelona over new contract before making a decision. So that’s the status of the Ferran story.”

Could Ferran Torres move to the Premier League?

For now, it perhaps seems that the interest from Premier League clubs is not as concrete as some of the other options out there, but we maintain that he is on the radar of Spurs and Villa.

If things don’t work out with other clubs, it’s perfectly possible that we’ll see Torres ending up back in England, where he had a spell with Manchester City in the past.

With 65 goals in 207 games during his time at Barcelona, this is clearly a player who can contribute at the highest level, and with a year left on his contract he probably wouldn’t cost a fortune either, certainly compared to some of the other players on the market at the moment.