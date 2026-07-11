Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham playfully kicked Erling Haaland’s backside as he was reunited with his old teammate ahead of the World Cup clash between England and Norway.

Bellingham and Haaland were teammates at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, but they’re now competing for a place in the World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

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Watch below as Bellingham, now of Real Madrid, aimed a cheeky kick at Manchester City striker Haaland in the tunnel before kick-off…

O BELLINGHAM E O HAALAND??? pic.twitter.com/kOEdJI1Rze — dylan? do carrascal (@spursmengo) July 11, 2026

Bellingham will be a key player for England and Haaland is the star of this Norway team, so it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top of tonight’s big game in Miami.

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland’s friendship

Bellingham and Haaland are clearly close from their Dortmund days, with the BBC even covering their friendship in a lot of detail in a recent article.

It’s nice to see that these two immensely talented young footballers get on so well, but of course all of that goes out of the window once the game starts.

Their friendship will surely be tested tonight with so much on the line as England look to cement their status as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, with what might be their best chance to finally lift the trophy for the first time since 1966.

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Norway, meanwhile, have a real golden generation here, led by Haaland, and this is a big opportunity for them to claim another major scalp after also knocking Brazil out in the last round.