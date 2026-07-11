Video: Jude Bellingham scores brilliant equaliser for England vs Norway

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring for England against Norway (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has scored a stunning equalising goal for England to make it 1-1 against Norway in tonight’s World Cup 2026 quarter-final.

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Watch below as the Real Madrid midfielder collects Anthony Gordon’s pass before dribbling past the Norway defence like it isn’t even there and firing in with a clinical finish…

Jude Bellingham levels things for England right before half time ??????? That's changed the mood inside the Miami stadium… pic.twitter.com/yj4V3TyTUI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Andreas Schjelderup had given Norway the lead, and the Scandinavian giants had a great chance to score a second, only for Alexander Sorloth to mess up the opportunity by taking an absolute age to decide what to do when he had Erling Haaland open for a simple pass.

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England in control against Norway

While this game is delicately poised, England have been the better side overall, and they got a bit unlucky with Harry Kane only just offside for a disallowed goal right before half time.

Norway are no pushovers, and Haaland poses a real threat, but overall England look to be in a good position to now go on and win this game.

Bellingham in particular is such a threat, with the 23-year-old once again really raising his game for his country at a big tournament.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Bellingham carrying the national side like this, and you just feel that if he and Harry Kane continue to play like they have been, then England really could go on and win this World Cup.