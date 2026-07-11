Florian Plettenberg reveals final negotiations planned as Jurgen Klopp closes in on Germany job

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Final negotiations between Germany and Red Bull are planned for next week as Jurgen Klopp closes in on the managerial role for his country.

The highly anticipated return of the former Liverpool boss to the dugout has taken a massive step forward, with high-level meetings currently taking place in the United States to secure his appointment.

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Florian Plettenberg update on Jurgen Klopp x Germany

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the wheels are firmly in motion across the Atlantic.

“First negotiations between Jurgen Klopp, Marc Kosicke and the DFB, represented by Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke, are now underway in New York, as revealed,” Plettenberg shared on X.

“The final negotiations between the DFB and Red Bull are planned for early next week in New York between Watzke and Oliver Mintzlaff.”

The journalist added that everything is currently proceeding according to plan, with official announcements expected as soon as the final paperwork is signed.

While there is still some minor administrative work to do, Klopp is expected to be handed a long-term contract running until 2030.

??? First negotiations between Jürgen Klopp, Marc Kosicke and the DFB, represented by Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke, are now underway in New York, as revealed. The final negotiations between the DFB and Red Bull are planned for early next week in New York between… pic.twitter.com/pUjDN9y68e — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 10, 2026

Klopp is the perfect man to rejuvenate Germany

The DFB moved swiftly to secure Klopp following Julian Nagelsmann’s departure after Germany’s disappointing exit from the World Cup 2026.

For a national team that has struggled for identity and consistency in recent major tournaments, Klopp represents the ultimate coup.

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Having spent the last 18 months serving as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, the 59-year-old recently admitted he is “more recharged than ever” and ready for the demands of international management.

His proven track record of rebuilding elite teams his trademark high-intensity football, and his immense charisma make him the perfect figurehead to restore belief to the Nationalmannschaft.

Having delivered major success at Liverpool, the German coach possesses the experience and pedigree to reignite belief around the national team and potentially guide them back among football’s elite.