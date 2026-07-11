Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent months.

He has been linked with multiple Italian clubs, but it seems that Nottingham Forest are now in a position to secure his signature. According to a report from CDS via FC Inter News, Nottingham Forest are close to reaching an agreement with Liverpool and Inter Milan will miss out on the 25-year-old central midfielder.

Jones has struggled for regular opportunities at Liverpool, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Leaving his boyhood club could be ideal for him.

Nottingham Forest will be able to provide him with regular opportunities, helping him develop further and fulfil his potential. The 25-year-old has been an excellent player for Liverpool whenever called upon. He has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, and he could be a star for Nottingham Forest.

He will not only bring control and composure to the team but also, with his technical ability, versatility, and press resistance, add a new dimension to the Nottingham Forest midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can recoup a significant amount of money from his departure. They need more quality in the middle of the park. Ideally, they should invest in a couple of midfielders before the window closes. They should sign a quality central midfielder and a reliable defensive midfielder as well.

Meanwhile, Jones will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. He is good enough to start in the Premier League regularly, and he will look to prove his quality at Nottingham Forest if the move goes through.