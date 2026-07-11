One Manchester United transfer "finalized" as three more midfield transfer targets named

Manchester United have new transfer targets

There’s some more Manchester United transfer news relating to midfielders today as the Andrey Santos deal looks to be finalized, while there are new targets emerging.

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According to journalist Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos on X, the Red Devils look to have a deal done to sign Santos from Chelsea, while the Ederson deal with Atalanta is now off, as has also been widely reported by Fabrizio Romano and others.

See below for more details as Burgos claims that Man Utd could still look for two more midfielders alongside Santos, with the journalist naming three options being looked at: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Manu Kone, and Alex Scott…

Con el fichaje de Andrey Santos cerrado y desestimada la llegada de Éderson, el Manchester United todavía prevé la incorporación de otros dos medios. En la lista: -Manu Koné: Roma quiere revalorizarle en el Mundial. -Alex Scott: el deseado por edad y proyección, aunque su… pic.twitter.com/4qwnr1wDUX — Eduardo Burgos (@edu17burgos) July 11, 2026

He posted: “With the signing of Andrey Santos finalized and the arrival of Éderson ruled out, Manchester United still anticipates the addition of two other midfielders. On the list:

-Manu Koné: Roma wants to boost his value at the World Cup.

-Alex Scott: the one coveted for his age and potential, though his cost will be high.

-Ayyoub Bouaddi: they’ve been following him since the start of the season and at the World Cup.”

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Who should Manchester United sign in midfield?

With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte now out injured with something likely to be quite long-term, there’s clearly the need for new additions in midfield.

Santos’ arrival will help, but at least one more is also surely needed, so it will be interesting to see what kind of profile they go after.

Players like Bouaddi and Kone perhaps seem more like direct replacements for Casemiro, but someone like Scott could also be interesting in terms of giving the team a bit more craft and quality on the ball in that area.

A lot will depend on availability and asking price, but it will also have an impact on how Michael Carrick’s play next season.