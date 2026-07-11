A Tottenham Hotspur fan holds up a scarf as a show of support prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Al-Ahli are hoping to sign the Sporting CP attacker Francisco Trincao, but they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

According to a report from Record via SportWitness, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder is now waiting to decide on his future, and he wants to see if there is a concrete move that can materialise from the Premier League.

Even though the Saudi Arabian is willing to pay €50 for him, the player is yet to make a definite decision on his future. Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation, and they want to sign him as competition for Mohammed Kudus.

They believe he can play on the right as well as a central attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the team. The player registered 31 goal contributions last season and has previously played in England with Wolves. Even though he had a disappointing time with them, he has improved since leaving the English club, and he might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

He could be a very handy option for Tottenham in the final third.

Similarly, Manchester City are interested in the player, and newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca is an admirer.

Both Tottenham and Manchester City have the resources to pay €50 million for him, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a formal offer for the Portuguese international in the coming weeks.

Both teams could use more quality in the final third, and the 26-year-old could make a solid impact. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him.