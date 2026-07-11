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Marcus Rashford was on loan at Barcelona last season, and he was quite impressive for the Spanish outfit.

There were rumours that they could look to sign him permanently. Instead, Barcelona have moved to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. Rashford is now looking to sort out his future, and he has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the player and have made concrete contact to sign him. According to a report from AS Roma Live, Rashford wants to play Champions League football next season, and he is waiting to join a top club.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince him to join. He could be the ideal acquisition for them. They need a dynamic forward like him who can slot anywhere across the front three. Rashford produced 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for Barcelona last season, and there is no doubt that he would improve Tottenham immensely.

He knows the Premier League well, and he could settle in quickly given his situation at Manchester United. The player is likely to be available for a reasonable fee as well. Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Aston Villa need more quality in the final third as well, and Rashford would be an excellent option. Aston Villa can offer him Champions League football, and it remains to be seen whether that gives them an edge in the transfer race.

Clubs in Italy are keeping tabs on his situation as well. Roma and Napoli have been offered the opportunity to sign the Manchester United attacker, but his wage demands of €8.4 million per season have complicated any potential move.