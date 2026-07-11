(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Sevilla attacker Ruben Vargas during the summer transfer window.

He has been quite impressive for Switzerland in the ongoing World Cup, with two goals and an assist to his name. He has attracted Tottenham’s attention with his performances, and it remains to be seen whether the North London club can get the deal done.

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Ruben Vargas has done well in the World Cup

The player is currently focused on the upcoming quarter-finals with Argentina. It remains to be seen whether he can help his team reach the semi-finals.

Sevilla would be prepared to sell the player for €15 million, according to Orgullo Biri, and Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he could look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. The move could look like a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football quickly. He has goals and assists in his game, and he will add pace and unpredictability in the final third as well.

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Tottenham could use Vargas

Tottenham looked quite mediocre in the final third last season, and they need to improve there. Signing Vargas will not o create more opportunities; it will help them score goals as well. The 27-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining the London club. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for a big club.

Meanwhile, Brighton are monitoring his situation, and both clubs have the resources to pay €15 million for the Swiss International. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.