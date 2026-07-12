Loum Tchaouna signs for Coventry.

Coventry have got themselves into gear and completed their biggest transfer of the summer so far, adding an attacker.

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Coventry stormed to the Championship title last season, but since then things have gone pretty quiet at the CBS Arena.

Manager Frank Lampard signed a new contract, but it soon became clear their transfer business wasn’t going to be an imitation of Sunderland’s total overhaul a year ago.

Still, the Sky Blues have confirmed their first really big deal of the summer – Loum Tchaouna has joined for £20m from Burnley.

Lampard adds Loum to promotion squad

He signed for the Clarets a year ago for £12m, but their relegation meant he was back on the market. He adds some much needed speed and dynamism to the Coventry attack. The winger showed promise, but it was always going to be hard to shine in a struggling, defensive side at the bottom of the Premier League.

Also linked with Coverntry is Aurele Amenda of Swizterland. With the Swiss now out of the World Cup, his move from Frankfurt can now be completed. The centre back did not feature last night as his country were knocked out by Argentina in a tight quarter final.

In other news…

In an odd way, Enzo Fernandez is playing himself out a of the move he wants this summer every time he does well for Argentina at the World Cup.

One really interesting player on the market this summer is Christos Tzolis, and Arsenal are front of the queue to sign him.

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