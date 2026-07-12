Aston Villa linked with one of World Cup’s biggest breakout stars, valued at €14m

Julian Quinones of Mexico. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Julian Quinones is wanted by Aston Villa in the Premier League, according to rumours circulating today.

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The World Cup always throws up a few new stars who get big moves after the tournament, and without doubt of this summer’s breakout names is Julian Quinones of Mexico.

The naturalised Colombian took the tournament by storm right from the first game, bagging four goals and an assist in the five games he played, and is now being linked with Premier League teams.

Able to play up front or on the wing, he’s got pace and power and an eye for goal.

Quinones wanted by Aston Villa to strengthen attack

TeamTalk claim that Quinones is wanted by Aston Villa, who have made it back to the Champions League and want to add depth and quality in attack.

Two slight issues are his age – he’s 29, and the fact that he already earns big money in the Saudi Arabian league. Both of those things make it a potentially tricky deal for Villa to pull off in PSR terms, as they aim to stay within UEFA’s limits.

He’s currently valued at just €14m on Transfermarket – we’d expect any real fee to be significantly above €20m, however, given the events of the last few weeks.

In other news…

Borussia Dortmund have made a slow start to this window, but it looks like they’ve lined up their first big deal of the summer.

Julian Alvarez is going to go for a lot more €35m this summer, if Atletico Madrid get what they want…

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