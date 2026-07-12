Atletico Madrid’s massive attacker asking price reinforced by World Cup screamer

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez’s difficult transfer situation won’t be sorted out until after the World Cup, but a great goal has strengthened Atletico’s bargaining position.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Argentina (with the help of the referee) made it to the World Cup semi finals overnight with a 3-1 win after extra time. The goal that put them ahead was one of the best of the tournament so far, a curling strike into the far top corner from outside the box in extra time from Julian Alvarez.

Barcelona will have to spend mega money to sign Alvarez

According to AS, this means one thing – the monster €150m price tag that Atletico Madrid have put on their star attacker has hardened even further after his latest impressive showing.

They’ve said they’ve not interested in selling, and until a team start bidding at that level, we believe them. Barcelona are going to do all they can to put the pressure on, but unless Alvarez is really willing to burn some bridges, a transfer this summer still looks unlikely.

The face-off between player and club could get ugly, and there will be many teams waiting to see if an opportunity is created by that.

In other news…

Lesley Ugochukwu is going to leave Burnley for Galatasaray, and that’s good news for another Premier League team who will get a percentage of his £30m fee.

Arsenal have been told to sign a talented left winger who has slightly lost his way in recent years, especially if they can get him for a good price.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE