Manchester United consider return to last summer’s top target as Premier League rivals relent over £100m asking price

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Carlos Baleba remains a target for Man U, and the club could soon lower be bidding again as Brighton consider lowering their asking price.

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Man United are looking to refresh their midfield after the departure of Casemiro and he injury to Manuel Ugarte.

They already look to have secured Andrey Santos from Chelsea, and could yet add an even bigger name.

Carlos Baleba was linked with some of the top teams in Europe – in particular the Red Devils – a year ago after an exceptional season for Brighton. However, the last 12 months have seen his star wane a little. He even found himself out of the Seagulls’ first team at times.

But the potential is still there, and we’ve seen enough from him to know there’s a real player in there.

Baleba back on Man U radar as Brighton begin to yield

That doesn’t mean he’s not still a top player who is interesting the top clubs – and according to Football Insider, United are still interesting.

Brighton are apparently willing to drop their £100m asking price, a move that would get clubs including United back in the mix. We’re not sure how low they would have to go, but it will be interesting to see what happens when the Santos deal is wrapped up.

In other news…

Raphinha has been linked with moves away from Barcelona, as the winger enters the final two years of his contract.

Premier League teams are lining up to try and prise Omar Marmoush away from Manchester City, as the forward struggles to find a role in their team.

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