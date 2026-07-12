Chelsea to receive windfall from £30m Turkish transfer deal as nomadic midfielder moves on

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Burnley’s sales continue, with a 22 year old midfielder the next out of the door, with a decent profit for the Clarets.

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Relegation from the Premier League has meant a fire sale at Burnley, and today two deals are being close to confirmed.

Newly promoted Coventry City have just signed Loum Tchaouna from the Clarets for £20m, and that’s not the only big wedge of cash they’ll have coming in shortly.

Fabrizio Romano has just given his “here we go” seal of approval to another major sale.

Ugochukwu continues nomadic travels around Europe

According to Romano, midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu is set to join Galatasaray from Burnley for around €30m.

The midfielder has bounced around a lot in the last few years after ending up in the Chelsea player trading cycle. The Blues bought him, loaned him to Southampton, then sold him to Burnley for a fee similar o the £25m they paid for him. There are also reports that they had a sell on clause in the sale, meaning they’re set for a small windfall now.

The defensive midfielder is still just 22, and will hope that this move to Galatasaray allows him some stability to develop his game.

In other news…

Arsenal have been told to sign a talented left winger who has slightly lost his way in recent years, especially if they can get him for a good price.

Even the newly promoted Premier League clubs are making a splash this summer – Coventry City have just signed a player for £20m.

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