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European giants Inter Milan are considering making a fresh bid for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, as per Ben Jacobs.

The Serie A champions have made the English midfielder a leading target to reinforce their engine room but have hit a financial wall in negotiations.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Italian side is looking to test Liverpool’s resolve once more.

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Ben Jacobs Inter Milan considering new bid for Curtis Jones

According to prominent journalist Ben Jacobs, Inter Milan are refusing to walk away from the negotiation table despite experiencing an immediate setback.

Inter are considering a new bid for Curtis Jones despite seeing a €25 million approach instantly rejected by the Merseyside club.

Liverpool’s stance remains incredibly clear under their current recruitment strategy.

The Premier League side is fully prepared to keep Jones if their €40 million-plus valuation isn’t met by foreign suitors.

While Inter’s last verbal offer was rejected by Liverpool who concluded a deal wasn’t possible, the Serie A side are currently discussing a new proposal behind the scenes.

Inter are considering a new bid for Curtis Jones despite seeing a €25m approach instantly rejected. Liverpool prepared to keep Jones if their €40m+ valuation isn’t met. Still waiting for new formal talks. Inter’s last verbal approach had led Liverpool to conclude a deal… pic.twitter.com/aD4dpeIhoO — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 12, 2026

They are still waiting to launch new formal talks, hoping the player’s contract situation, having entered the final 12 months of his deal, will force Liverpool to compromise on the final fee.

Nottingham Forest strongly linked with a move for Curtis Jones as well

Inter Milan’s lack of intent to meet the asking price has opened the door for competition.

Nottingham Forest have been strongly linked with a move for Curtis Jones as well, with reports stating that Forest have opened talks with Liverpool and are ready to make an offer in the region of £35m-£40m

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Forest are looking to execute an ambitious midfield rebuild under their recruitment plan, positioning themselves as a very attractive alternative for the 25-year-old, who has 22 goals and 25 assists for Liverpool across all competitions.

Jones is open to leaving Anfield this summer in pursuit of guaranteed, week-in, week-out first-team football after being heavily used as a rotational squad option.

If Inter Milan do not structure a tempting third bid quickly, they risk completely losing out on their long-term target to a Premier League rival.