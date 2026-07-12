Latest: Dortmund finally agree €30m+ fee for talented playmaker

Konstantinos Karetsas in action for Genk (Image: JILL DELSAUX/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

A top German transfer insider is reporting that Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal for Konstantinos Karetsas.

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German transfer insider Florian Plettenberg has just dropped the breaking news that Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal with one of their top attacking targets for the summer.

The German side have been chasing Konstantinos Karetsas for months, and now finally appear to have agreed terms with his current team, Belgian side KRC Genk.

Confusingly, Plettenberg says that the two clubs have “reached an agreement in principle,” but also claims that “negotiations… are ongoing.”

Karetsas set for move after long negotiation battle

Genk have been holding out for €35m for the Greek teenager, and we would imagine that Dortmund have had to pay most (if not all) of that. Their offers have apparently already reached €30m, so really this is coming down to some pretty small differences now.

The German side are looking ot replace Julian Brandt, who has left on a free transfer. The 18 year old Karetsas looks the perfect candidate, an elegant playmaker between the lines who can travel with the ball.

Dortmund have a great history of signing young players, and they could be onto another winner here if they get this one over the line.

In other news…

Julian Alvarez is going to go for a lot more €35m this summer, if Atletico Madrid get what they want…

Lesley Ugochukwu is going to leave Burnley for Galatasaray, and that’s good news for another Premier League team who will get a percentage of his £30m fee.

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