Everton will struggle to bring back last season’s creative star with paltry £5m offer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jack Grealish will be on the move soon, but it may not be back to Everton, who are going to struggle to pay for the winger.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Jack Grealish started last season on loan with Everton really well, and it looked very likely that they would end up signing the Man City winger for decent money this summer, if not the full £50m buy option in his loan deal.

But injuries in the second half of the season changed the picture, and Everton’s financial situation has made a big deal even less likely.

Everton’s budget unlikely to convince City to sell them England winger

Wayne Veysey of Football Insider claims that Everton are only going to be willing to pay between £5m and £10m for Grealish on a permanent deal this summer.

“Everton simply do not have the money to splash on top players in the transfer window,” he writes.

Man City are likely to laugh off that offer – but they also know they want Grealish’s big wages off their books.

If Everton can’t cough up, there’s bound to be talk about a move back to his old club Aston Villa, who have returned to the Champions League and should have a bit more spending money than the Toffees.

In other news…

Manchester United are considering reigniting their interest in Carlos Baleba, who Brighton are increasingly willing to sell at the right price.

Raphinha has been linked with moves away from Barcelona, as the winger enters the final two years of his contract.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE