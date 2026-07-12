(Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

UPDATE: Johan Manzambi has decided to join Aston Villa, as confirmed by reputable jounrnalists including Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs.

As per Jacobs, the Swiss star has decided to join Aston Villa as of Sunday evening and a deal is close to being agreed with Freiburg.

Aston Villa stepped up pursuit following the ACL injury to Amadou Onana.

Johan Manzambi has decided to join Aston Villa and as of Sunday evening the deal is almost closed with Freiburg. Newcastle feared a hijack since last week, as reported on @talkSPORT. #NUFC aware of Manzambi’s preference. Aston Villa decided to move following Amadou Onana’s ACL… pic.twitter.com/SBDCoA9aJl — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 12, 2026

Aston Villa are reportedly attempting a late hijack of Newcastle United’s move for highly rated midfielder Johan Manzambi.

The Midlands club have emerged as serious contenders for the Swiss youngster’s signature, threatening to derail what had appeared to be a straightforward deal for Newcastle.

With the summer transfer window entering a crucial period, Unai Emery’s side are closely monitoring the situation and could make their move if an opportunity arises.

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Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Johan Manzambi’s future

Fabrizio Romano provided a crucial update on X regarding the unfolding drama.

“Understand Aston Villa are among clubs attentive to Johan Manzambi situation with Newcastle,” Romano reported.

He confirmed that while Newcastle remains firmly in the mix, the arrival of Villa has complicated the landscape, leaving the final destination completely up to the player.

Newcastle have deal agreed with Freiburg but final decision is on player who is yet to agree personal terms with the club

??? Understand Aston Villa are among clubs attentive to Johan Manzambi situation with Newcastle. Newcastle agreed terms with Freiburg but waiting on player’s green light to proceed.#AVFC interested and attentive; it’s up to the player. ? https://t.co/qXOxDcJdyI pic.twitter.com/psZyG9Slc1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

Newcastle have agreed a deal with SC Freiburg but personal terms remain unresolved

According to Romano’s updates earlier today, Newcastle had already done the heavy lifting on a club-to-club level.

The Magpies successfully agreed on a transfer fee with Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg days ago.

Newcastle’s recruitment team scheduled meetings with Manzambi’s camp to try and close the agreement on personal terms.

However, the green light from the player and his inner circle is still needed to get the contract sealed.

Because Manzambi has delayed signing, Aston Villa found the perfect window to step in.

??? Newcastle will get in touch with Johan Manzambi’s camp to try close the agreement on personal terms. Agreement done days ago club to club with Freiburg — but green light from player and his camp still needed to get it sealed. Decision up to Manzambi. pic.twitter.com/eojJY5FNoj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

Villa’s project, combined with the allure of joining the side that recently defeated Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final, could heavily weigh on his mind.

Johan Manzambi enjoyed a great World Cup campaign

The 20-year-old Swiss wonderkid enjoyed a fantastic World Cup campaign, racking up three goals and two assists in just four games.

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His tournament highlights include a historic brace off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a Man of the Match performance against Canada.

As the youngest player in history to reach five goal involvements at a single World Cup, Manzambi has become the most wanted young midfielder in Europe.