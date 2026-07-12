(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign England starlet Kyran Thompson from the Arsenal academy.

The Magpies have pulled off a significant coup in the youth recruitment market, securing one of the most highly-rated attacking prospects in the country.

Newcastle moved decisively behind the scenes to wrap up a deal for the talented teenage forward, adding another premium gem to their growing youth ranks.

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Fabrizio Romano: Newcastle agree deal for Kyran Thompson

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news on X with his trademark “here we go” confirmation, detailing the final stages of the transaction.

The Italian journalist further explained that Thompson chose Newcastle despite holding five separate formal proposals on the table. The young attacker is set to leave Arsenal as a free agent after deciding to advance his career elsewhere. With a total agreement now firmly in place, the move marks a targeted piece of business by Newcastle’s leadership to continuously inject elite young talent into St James’ Park.

“EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree deal to sign England U17 winger Kyran Thompson from Arsenal Academy, here we go! Thompson has agreed to join #NUFC among five proposals, leaving Arsenal as free agent. Deal in place and new talent for Newcastle.”

????? EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree deal to sign England U17 winger Kyran Thompson from Arsenal Academy, here we go! Thompson has agreed to join #NUFC among five proposals, leaving Arsenal as free agent. Deal in place and new talent for Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/sJNqtQn9co — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

Who is Kyran Thompson?

Kyran Thompson is a versatile 16-year-old forward who has earned an excellent reputation within English youth football.

Renowned for his explosive pace, technical ability, and tactical flexibility, he is highly comfortable operating on either wing or playing centrally as a direct striker.

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Thompson’s development path is impressive; he originally started in the youth setup at West Ham United before Arsenal paid a reported £1.1 million to secure his services at the Under-15 level.

While at the Hale End academy, the left-footed attacker fast-tracked through the ranks, featuring in the FA Youth Cup, making his Under-21 debut, and even participating in senior first-team training sessions under Mikel Arteta.

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal U18 29 3 2 Arsenal Youth League 3 1 1 Arsenal U21 1 0 0 Total 33 4 3

Kyran Thompson stats via Transfermarkt

On the international stage, Thompson is a regular fixture for the England Under-17 squad.

His combination of clinical finishing and direct running caught the eye of multiple Premier League clubs, but Newcastle’s clear development pathway ultimately won over the player and his representatives.