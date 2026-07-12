(Photo by GSI/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed that FIFA will be exploring the idea of expanding the tournament to a 64-team tournament in 2030.

Speaking ahead of the final matches of the 2026 edition, the head of football’s global governing body confirmed that internal committees will officially debate adding another 16 nations.

A pitch from South American football leaders triggered the mid-tournament proposal, opening the door for an even larger version of the quadrennial spectacle.

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Gianni Infantino says 64-team World Cup proposal will be discussed

The FIFA boss explicitly stated that expanding the competition to a 64-team tournament is on the agenda.

In an interview with Swiss media outlet Bluewin (quotes via Mirror), Infantino made it clear that the topic is officially on the table. “It is definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup,” he announced.

Infantino vigorously defended the idea of a massive field, arguing that football’s showcase event needs to be more inclusive. He stressed that the World Cup belongs to “the whole world, not just Europe and South America.”

According to Infantino, expanding the player pool is vital for developing the sport globally. “Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup,” he added.

“If you don’t give smaller countries a chance to participate, they’ll lack the incentive to keep improving.”

FIFA views the expanded 48-team World Cup as a success

The discussions regarding 2030 come right as the tournament wraps up its biggest-ever iteration.

The 2026 World Cup, which has been nothing but controversial, included 48 teams for the first time, vastly growing from the traditional 32-team format that had been utilized since 1998.

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Despite initial widespread skepticism from critics regarding player fatigue and diluted quality, the current 48-team event is being seen as a major success by FIFA.

The tournament featured 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, bringing high drama and record-breaking fan attendance.

This positive momentum has emboldened FIFA leadership to fast-track conversations about a 64-team tournament, which could effectively double the size of the tournament from its classic era.