Video: Jude Bellingham scores again as England lead Norway in extra time

Jude Bellingham celebrates his second goal for England against Norway (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham has scored yet again for England! The Real Madrid midfielder now has a brace this evening as the Three Lions lead Norway 2-1 in their World Cup quarter-final tie.

Norway initially took the lead in this game as Andreas Schjelderup’s effort found its way past Jordan Pickford, even if it probably wasn’t intentional.

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Bellingham then equalised for England shortly before the end of the first half, but neither team could find the breakthrough in the 90 minutes.

We’re now in extra time and Bellingham showed his usual poacher’s instincts to follow through and make it 2-1…

He just can't stop scoring! Jude Bellingham gives England the lead in extra time with his 7th goal at this World Cup ? pic.twitter.com/xgVaZGawoG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2026

Bellingham finished well as he so often does, and England are now edging closer to a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

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Jude Bellingham is on fire at this World Cup

This is now Bellingham’s sixth goal of this year’s World Cup, with the 23-year-old proving absolutely unstoppable in front of goal.

The former Birmingham City youngster may not be a striker, but he seems to know just where to be at the right moment, as he also showed with his two goals in the win over Mexico.

If Bellingham can keep playing like this, then England surely have a real chance of finally winning the World Cup for the first time since that memorable final all the way back in 1966.

Not only that, but perhaps Bellingham can even put himself into the Golden Boot conversation alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi!