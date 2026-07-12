(Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham was not having any of the criticism from England manager Thomas Tuchel and fired back during his post-match interview.

Despite Bellingham scoring twice to rescue a 2-1 extra-time victory against Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, Tuchel publicly slammed his team’s performance, labeling it “sloppy” and “lucky.”

Learning of these remarks, England’s star midfielder visibly rolled his eyes, muttered “whatever,” and launched into a blunt defense of his teammates.

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Jude Bellingham says Thomas Tuchel doesn’t understand the conditions England faced

Bellingham did not hold back when asked about his manager’s harsh assessment, suggesting that the German coach was detached from the harsh physical realities on the pitch.

The match was played in grueling Miami heat and humidity, with kickoff temperatures hitting 33°C (92°F).

“Maybe he doesn’t really know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard,” Bellingham responded (via BBC MOTD) . “That’s not an easy team to play against.”

The Real Madrid superstar insisted that the squad had worked hard to build a positive tournament environment and urged the camp to sustain it.

“You’re not going to win every game making a thousand passes,” Bellingham added. “Sometimes you have to win dirty. We did that tonight.”

"Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in those conditions."? Jude Bellingham spoke openly about Thomas Tuchel being critical of England's performance against Norway. pic.twitter.com/aJgDGEVNfX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 12, 2026

Jude Bellingham wasnt happy about what Tuchel said after the game lmao pic.twitter.com/dMbuawIDan — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) July 12, 2026

Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham’s relationship has often been under the spotlight

The explosive post-match exchange might be a glimpse of the reported friction between England’s primary talisman and their high-profile manager.

Since Tuchel took charge, several incidents have placed the pair’s dynamic under scrutiny.

The German coach previously revealed that his mother found Bellingham’s fiery on-pitch demeanour “a bit repulsive,” a remark he later clarified was an unfortunate consequence of speaking in his second language.

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Tensions resurfaced when Bellingham was left out of a squad entirely, and again during qualifying when Tuchel told him to “accept” being substituted after a frustrated reaction against Albania.

Things boiled over again at the World Cup. Bellingham’s starting spot was reportedly in doubt before the tournament, with Tuchel seemingly leaning towards Morgan Rogers, only for Bellingham to silence the debate with standout performances, having scored six goals so far and being a contender for player of the tournament.

Some could argue that Tuchel’s demanding approach has helped bring the best out of Bellingham, who continues to deliver on football’s biggest stage.