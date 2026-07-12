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Leeds United are hoping to agree on a new deal with Brenden Aaronson, and the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the club as well.

According to Football Insider, the 25-year-old has one year left on his current contract with the Premier League club, but he wants to continue with the club rather than join another team.

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Leeds eye new deal for Brenden Aaronson

Manager Daniel Farke rates the player highly and wants the United States international to remain at Leeds next season. The report further claims that both parties are willing to seal the deal.

Leeds United survived in the Premier League last season, and they will look to build on it. They are looking to build a team capable of regularly competing in the Premier League. They need to bring in quality signings and keep their best players as well. The United States international is certainly one of the best players at the club, and letting him leave would be a mistake. It is no surprise that Leeds United are looking to tie him down to a new deal.

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Aaronson deal could be wrapped up soon

With the United States now eliminated from the World Cup, Aaronson is likely to return to England soon, which could accelerate discussions between the two parties regarding a new contract.

The midfielder has been a key player for Leeds United, scoring four goals and picking up five assists in the Premier League last term. He will look to produce quality performances next season as well. He is one of the first names on the team sheet at Leeds United, and the fans will be delighted to keep him for the long term.

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