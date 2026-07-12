Leeds United attacker Largie Ramazani has been linked with a permanent move away from the club during the summer window.

He was on loan at Valencia last season and did quite well for the Spanish club, scoring six goals and picking up two assists.

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Valencia working to sign Ramazani

Valencia are currently in talks with Leeds United to take him back to Mestalla this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United are prepared to sanction his departure.

The La Liga outfit is hoping to sign the player on loan for the upcoming campaign. However, he does not have a future at Leeds United, and the club is looking to sell the attacker permanently. It remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement.

Valencia would be willing to discuss a permanent move if Leeds United are reasonable with their demands.

Valencia CEO Ron Gourlay was reportedly in England last month to speak with the English club, but negotiations between the two clubs have not progressed.

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Largie Ramazani needs a move

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, signing the Leeds United attacker is a priority for the La Liga club. Valencia are currently waiting and believe Leeds United might lower their demands later in the window.

Leeds United are under pressure to sell the player this summer. He is not a key part of their plans, and the attacker wants to move on. They will not want to hold on to an unhappy player who is unlikely to play regularly for them.

It will be interesting to see if Valencia can secure his signature for a knockdown price. Ramazani is a quality player who is well settled in La Liga, and he will look to sort out his long-term future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again.