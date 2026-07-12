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Leicester City are hoping to sign Danny Ings on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old striker is currently a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Sheffield United. The Foxes have been relegated from the Championship, and they are looking to build a squad capable of bouncing back strongly.

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Danny Ings could be a useful signing

The experienced striker could be a useful acquisition for them. If he can get over his injury problems, he could be a very useful short-term option.

According to The Telegraph, the 33-year-old is set to sign a contract with Leicester City this weekend, and he is expected to complete his medical in the coming days. The Foxes will offer him a one-year contract, and it remains to be seen whether Ings can make his mark with Leicester City next season.

The Foxes had a very disappointing season last year, and they were relegated at the end of the campaign. They need quality players in order to bounce back.

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Ings will add leadership and experience

Apart from his goalscoring ability, Ings has a lot of experience from the top flight, and he could be a leader for them in the dressing room. The opportunity to play regularly for the Foxes at this stage of his career will be exciting for the 33-year-old, and it is no surprise that he has chosen to join them. He is unlikely to secure a huge move at this stage of his career, and taking a step back by joining a League One club could prove a wise decision.

Ings will look to play regularly next year and establish himself as a key player for the Foxes. There is no doubt that he has the quality to make a huge impact in the third division of English football, and he could help Leicester City climb back up to the Championship.

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