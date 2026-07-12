Former Man U defender tells Arsenal to “sweep” left winger up for £40m

Marcus Rashford in Barcelona training (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal should swoop for Marcus Rashford, at least according to one former Man U star who says it’s a no brainer.

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Arsenal won the Premier League last season and reached the Champions League final, but it’s clear to everyone that they want to strengthen this summer. The most obvious position where they could use an upgrade is on the left wing, where Gabriel Martinelli struggles to impress consistently, and Leandro Trossard is set to depart.

Arsenal should “sweep” target “off his feet”

A big name being linked with the Gunners recently is Marcus Rashford of Manchester United. After a good season on loan at Barcelona, he’s earned himself another shot at a top team, and the 28 year old is reportedly a target for Mikel Arteta.

WIth Rashford you’re not quite sure what you’re going to get. He’s a fantastic player on his day, but has struggled to keep it up consistently. One person who thinks there’s still a bargain to be had is former Man U defender Rio Ferdinand:

“For 40 milion, I am sweeping Marcus Rashford off his feet,” the former England defender said on his podcast.

At the right price, he really has to be worth a punt.

In other news…

Even the newly promoted Premier League clubs are making a splash this summer – Coventry City have just signed a player for £20m.

In an odd way, Enzo Fernandez is playing himself out a of the move he wants this summer every time he does well for Argentina at the World Cup.

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