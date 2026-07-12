Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné has been linked with a move away from the Italian club this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the player, and the Red Devils have already contacted his agents regarding a potential move.

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Where will Manu Kone end up?

Roma would be prepared to sell the player for around €50 million. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to break the bank for him. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the French international would be an excellent addition.

He has shown his quality in Germany before his move to Italy, and he has impressed with Roma as well. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. While the asking price might seem high, Koné is at the peak of his powers, and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

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Both teams could use Kone

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to afford €50 million for him. The player is represented by Excellence Sport Nation, which also manages Bryan Mbeumo. Manchester United already have good terms with his agency, and it remains to be seen whether that can help them sign Koné.

On the other hand, Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation. They need an upgrade on Christian Nørgaard, and the French international would be ideal. Koné recently impressed against Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, and he will look to secure a big move in the summer. The opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal or Manchester United will be hard for him to turn down.

It remains to be seen where the 25-year-old ends up.