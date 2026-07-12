Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Premier League star who could move on just 18 months after big transfer

Omar Marmoush of Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Omar Marmoush is being linked with Premier League transfers as Man City decide what to do with their attacker.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

It feels like just yesterday that Omar Marmoush joined Man City, but it’s already 18 months ago since he made the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Egypt star made a bright start, but has faded since, and further additions to their squad have pushed him out of the starting picture to a large degree.

Premier League teams circle as Man City debate attacker’s future

Now sources like TeamTalk are claiming that Man City are thinking of selling the 27 year old as they continue their summer refreshment of the squad for new manager Enzo Maresca. The Egyptian may be a better fit for Maresca than he was for Pep Guardiola.

Maresca will have to work out whether he likes the look of Marmoush – if not, it seems there will be plenty of takers. Both Tottenham and Newcastle are mentioned here as potential buyers, and we’d imagine interest from across Europe if he’s put up for sale.

His speed and versatility make him an interesting prospect for a number of sides who will back themselves to get more out of him than City have done.

In other news…

Aston Villa are lining up a bid for Julian Quinones, who was excellent for Mexico at the World Cup and now has multiple European teams interested.

Borussia Dortmund have made a slow start to this window, but it looks like they’ve lined up their first big deal of the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE