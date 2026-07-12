Saudi and Premier League clubs interested in Barcelona star as he enters final 2 years of contract

Raphinha warming up for Barcelona (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Raphinha is being linked with a number of teams right now, with Barcelona apparently open to selling him this summer at the right price.

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Rumours about Raphinha leaving Barcelona just won’t go away.

It shouldn’t be like this – the Brazilian has been excellent for the Blaugrana since joining from Leeds, and was one of their best players last season.

But the fact they can sell him for a good fee and reinvest that money means that nobody can rule out an exit. Catalan paper Sport reports on interest from Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, although Raphinha has himself denied it.

Al Hilal and Premier League teams linked with winger

The winger’s contract expires in two years, so things will start to get serious after this summer. Teams from the Premier League are also mentioned as potential destinations.

However, from his point of view, it seems clear that he just wants a new contract, and to stay in Barcelona for good. He is apparently unhappy that he’s being blamed for these rumours, and doesn’t want to be used as an asset.

Right now no offer is “on the table”, so there’s nothing for anyone to get too excited about…

In other news…

Premier League teams are lining up to try and prise Omar Marmoush away from Manchester City, as the forward struggles to find a role in their team.

Aston Villa are lining up a bid for Julian Quinones, who was excellent for Mexico at the World Cup and now has multiple European teams interested.

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