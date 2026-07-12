Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 04, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton’s situation has shifted rapidly after initially emerging as one of the Premier League’s most sought‑after midfielders at the start of the summer window.

Clubs that had been preparing major investments in midfield have since adjusted their priorities, and Crystal Palace’s steep valuation has become the defining obstacle in any potential deal.

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Adam Wharton has been linked with top clubs

Tottenham were among the strongest admirers, but after committing £185m to Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, Spurs have stepped away from the race. Their withdrawal removes one of the key contenders from the market.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have also cooled their interest. The Reds were ready to push past £70m in mid‑June, yet internal changes in recruitment strategy led to the move being paused. As Liverpool’s pursuit faded, Crystal Palace grew increasingly confident about keeping Wharton.

Manchester United’s stance has similarly weakened. They have been deterred by the soaring fees attached to players in Wharton’s profile. Palace are expected to demand a figure in line with Manchester City’s £116m deal for Anderson, a benchmark that has discouraged several suitors.

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Can Chelsea sign Wharton?

Chelsea remains “engaged”, maintaining contact with Wharton’s representatives to explore possible conditions. Even so, the current market climate, Palace’s valuation and the retreat of other major clubs make a short‑term breakthrough unlikely.

What was once expected to be a fierce bidding war has instead slowed dramatically. High financial demands and shifting priorities across top clubs have reduced momentum around Wharton’s future. Palace appears increasingly likely to retain him, though financial pressures and potential developments later in the window mean the situation is not fully closed.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young talents in the Premier League right now, but Crystal Palace will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for any move to go through.