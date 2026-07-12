Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to improve their attacking unit by signing Matías Soulé from AS Roma.

According to TEAMtalk, they have already opened talks over a potential move for the Argentina international. Soule has also been linked with Aston Villa.

Sunderland had a very impressive Premier League campaign last year, and they have secured European football for the next campaign.

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Sunderland could use Matias Soule

They need more quality in the team, and the 23-year-old attacker could be a very useful acquisition. Soulé is a reported priority target for Sunderland this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Sunderland sporting director Florent Ghisolfi signed the player for Roma during his time at the Italian club, and he is looking to reunite with the player once again. Initial contact has already been made with the player’s representatives, and the 23-year-old is open to joining Sunderland. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League club can secure an agreement with Roma.

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Can the Black Cats land Soule?

Soulé has been a key player for them, and they will not want to lose him easily. Sunderland will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. According to reports, the player could cost around £30 million. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland is prepared to break the bank for him.

The 23-year-old is a versatile attacker who can operate across the front three and will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals. He is still young, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Soulé has 12 goals and 13 assists in 81 matches for Roma since joining the club.