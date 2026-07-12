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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sergi Domínguez from Dinamo Zagreb.

According to a report from Corriere della Sera (h/t SportWitness), the player will cost around €15 million, and Tottenham could look to make a move for the defender soon.

Lazio are also interested in the 21-year-old, and Tottenham will need to move quickly to get the deal done. They could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit. The 21-year-old could be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the north London club, and they will need to replace him properly. Domínguez could be an excellent option for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender as well. It would be a huge step up in his career. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

The €15 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his potential, and Tottenham certainly have the finances to get that deal done. They had a difficult season last year and barely avoided relegation. They will want to bounce back strongly in the upcoming campaign, and they need quality players in order to do well. Investing in a talented young defender could be a wise decision.

The young defender will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for him, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit is willing to come forward with an official offer to get the deal done.