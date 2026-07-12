Watch: Julian Alvarez scores a stunner to put Argentina ahead in extra-time

World Cup 2026
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 20: Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America group A match between Argentina and Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Argentina have taken a 2-1 lead against Switzerland in the extra time of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a stunning strike from Julian Alvarez.

Alexis Mac Allister handed Argentina the lead in the 10th minute with an outstanding header from Lionel Messi’s corner, but Switzerland pegged back through Dan Ndoye.

Both teams cancelled each other out in normal time, but the world champions have now taken the lead through a stunning Range strike from Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez scores a screamer

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Argentina will now look to protect their advantage and head into the World Cup semi-finals, where they will take on England.

Switzerland will be thoroughly disappointed with the way the game has turned out for them. They were well in control after scoring the equaliser, but a red card for Breel Embolo has completely put them on the back foot.

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