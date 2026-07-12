Argentina have taken a 2-1 lead against Switzerland in the extra time of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals after a stunning strike from Julian Alvarez.
Alexis Mac Allister handed Argentina the lead in the 10th minute with an outstanding header from Lionel Messi’s corner, but Switzerland pegged back through Dan Ndoye.
Both teams cancelled each other out in normal time, but the world champions have now taken the lead through a stunning Range strike from Alvarez.
Julian Alvarez scores a screamer
What a way to win it 🔥
Julian Alvarez beautifully fires Argentina into the lead in extra time… pic.twitter.com/gjwI0YYPV9
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026
Argentina set for semi-final clash against England
Argentina will now look to protect their advantage and head into the World Cup semi-finals, where they will take on England.
Switzerland will be thoroughly disappointed with the way the game has turned out for them. They were well in control after scoring the equaliser, but a red card for Breel Embolo has completely put them on the back foot.
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