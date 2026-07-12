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West Ham United are looking to sign FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander during the summer transfer window.

According to reports, they are impressed with the 28-year-old MLS midfielder, and they are looking to make a move for him soon.

Area Napoli claims that the Hammers will make an official move for the player. Evander was linked with a move to Newcastle United a few years ago.

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West Ham could use Evander

Evander has been outstanding in the United States, and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Championship. West Ham United have been relegated to the Championship and need to improve the team to bounce back strongly.

They need more goals and creativity from the middle of the park, and Evander could be a very handy option for them. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the player as well. The Brazilian scored nine goals and picked up nine assists in the MLS last season, and he will be tempted to showcase his qualities at the highest level, and the opportunity to play in England will be hard to turn down.

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Championship move could be ideal for Evander

If he manages to impress in the second division of English football next season, he might be able to secure a bigger move in the coming seasons.

Apparently, the midfielder could cost around £15 million. Furthermore, he could demand wages of around £40,000 a week. It remains to be seen if West Ham are ready to fork out the asking price for him. They have the resources to afford his wages.

They will be desperate to return to the top flight immediately, and they need to strengthen the team this summer to do well in the Championship.