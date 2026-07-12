(Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal’s Noni Madueke for his performance vs Norway.

Despite England clawing their way into the World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 2-1 extra-time win, the winger found himself in the crosshairs of the legendary Swedish striker.

Madueke was handed a starting spot in the quarter-final clash due to Bukayo Saka managing an injury, but he failed to seize the opportunity and was hauled off by Thomas Tuchel at half-time.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Zlatan Ibrahimovic brutally slams Noni Madueke performance

Speaking as a pundit on Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic, known for his savagery, delivered a brutal verdict on Madueke’s work rate and decision-making during his 45-minute outing.

Ibrahimovic noted that the intense heat in Miami forced a hydration break, which altered the flow of the match just as Jude Bellingham was driving England forward.

“But I think they’re playing with one player less so far Madueke has been on the pitch,” Ibrahimovic said. “I have to say every time he gets the ball he makes the wrong decision, and he’s walking on the pitch.”

The Swede even brought up a controversial incident where the ball struck a spidercam cable to twist the knife further.

“Even the hydration break didn’t help him. He’s played but he’s not started every game, they started with one guy less. But if the ball touched the cable, then the cable had a better performance than Madueke, for sure.”

Zlatan went in on Madueke here. ? pic.twitter.com/CCU80rg1S7 — No Context World Cup (@NoContextEPL) July 11, 2026

Noni Madueke struggled to make an impact against Norway

The statistics from the match back up Ibrahimovic’s harsh words. Tasked with unlocking Norway’s defense from the right flank, Madueke struggled to create anything of note.

The Arsenal star finished his brief appearance with zero goals, zero assists, and failed to record a single shot or successful dribble.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His failure to track back and support the defence left England exposed on the right side, which ultimately prompted Tuchel to make the switch at the break.

With England now preparing for a huge World Cup semi-final, Madueke’s disappointing display may have significantly damaged his hopes of reclaiming a place in the starting lineup later in the tournament.