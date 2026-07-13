Argentina make special request to FIFA ahead of their World Cup semi against England

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Argentina’s preparations for their blockbuster World Cup semi-final against England have taken an unexpected turn, with the reigning champions making a special request regarding the kit they will wear in Atlanta.



The decision may seem like a minor detail compared with team selection and tactics, but shirts often carry emotional and historical meaning in international football.

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With Argentina and England sharing one of the World Cup’s most famous rivalries, the choice of colours has already created another talking point before Wednesday’s meeting.

Argentina await FIFA decision over blue kit

According to journalist Gastón Edul, Argentina have requested permission to wear their blue away jersey against England.

A final decision is expected on Tuesday, just one day before the two teams compete for a place in the World Cup final.

Argentina have worn the blue strip only once during this tournament, in their 3-1 group-stage victory over Jordan.

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England have been designated as the home team for the semi-final, which provides a practical explanation for Argentina’s request, although the traditional light-blue-and-white shirt would not necessarily create a major colour clash.

There may also be a superstitious element. Argentina wore darker away colours during their famous World Cup victories over England in 1986 and 1998, creating a possible sense of good fortune around the shirt.

Historic rivalry adds meaning to unusual request

The Football Association has confirmed that England and Argentina will meet in Atlanta on Wednesday, 15th July, at 8pm BST.

England reached the last four by beating Norway 2-1 after extra time, while Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 following another extended quarter-final.

The kit request adds another fascinating layer to an already enormous match.

Argentina are usually instantly recognisable in their striped home shirt, but the dark-blue jersey carries its own history against England.

Ultimately, the colour will not decide the result. Tactics, fitness and handling the pressure will matter far more.

Still, football is full of rituals, and if Argentina believe the blue shirt gives them even a small psychological lift, it is understandable that they want to wear it.

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