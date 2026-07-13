Arsenal stance on Julian Alvarez revealed after World Cup heroics with Argentina

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are stepping up their search for a new attacking leader, with the club reportedly hoping to complete a major deal before pre-season begins.



Mikel Arteta already has several quality forwards, but adding a proven goalscorer with Premier League experience would significantly strengthen the Gunners’ title defence and Champions League ambitions.

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The timing is important. Completing such a complicated transfer early would allow the new arrival to settle into Arteta’s system, build relationships with his teammates and avoid another lengthy saga dominating the final weeks of the window.

Arsenal see opening in a complicated transfer race

According to The Independent, Arsenal are attempting to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez before pre-season, with competition for the 26-year-old appearing to have reduced.

Alvarez is reportedly open to returning to the Premier League, although his original preference was to remain in Spain with Barcelona or Real Madrid.

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Arsenal do not want to exceed £90m, while Atletico are believed to want more than £100m.

The player’s position could give Arsenal encouragement. Reuters reported that Alvarez has already spoken with Atletico and publicly stated that a transfer would be best as he looks to fulfil his ambitions elsewhere.

He joined the Spanish club from Manchester City in 2024 for a package reportedly worth €95m.

Atletico’s stance leaves the Gunners making huge decision

Atletico are publicly maintaining that Alvarez is not for sale.

AS reported that club president Enrique Cerezo does not want to lose the striker, who remains under contract until 2030 and has a €500m release clause. Arsenal may therefore need the player to push firmly for the move.

Alvarez would be an outstanding signing for Arsenal. He already understands English football, can play as a central striker or supporting forward and offers the pressing intensity Arteta demands.

However, Arsenal should avoid allowing Atletico to force them into an excessive fee. Paying slightly above £90m could be justified for a player of this level, but moving far beyond £100m would affect the rest of their transfer plans.

Overall, this is the kind of ambitious move that could keep Arsenal ahead of their rivals.

Alvarez would not simply add depth, he could become the final attacking piece in a team built to win the biggest trophies.

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