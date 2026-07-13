(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are hoping to add more creativity, composure, and technical ability in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian would be an exceptional acquisition. He has been one of the best Central midfielders in the league in recent seasons. He is at the peak of his career, and there have been rumours that he wants to join Arsenal.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Newcastle promised they would let Guimaraes leave for the right price, but Luke Edwards from the Telegraph has now spoken to Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley, who have confirmed that no such promises have been made to the player or his representatives. This will certainly complicate any potential move for Arsenal. It seems that Newcastle are prepared to dig their heels in, and they want to keep the midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if Guimaraes decides to force an exit in the coming weeks. The opportunity to play for Arsenal will be hard to turn down for him. The Premier League champions could provide him with the platform to compete at the highest level and win major trophies. He is at the peak of his career, and he has clearly outgrown Newcastle. He needs to compete at a higher level, and joining one of the world’s biggest teams would be ideal.

Newcastle have lost multiple players in recent transfer windows, and losing the Brazilian would be another devastating blow. He is one of the best players at the club. They have recently sanctioned the departure of Sandro Tonali, and losing two of their best midfielders in one window could prove catastrophic for them.