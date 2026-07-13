Chelsea make fresh contract with representatives of Serie A attacker

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s search for another wide attacker is beginning to gather pace, even after the club recently added more young talent to an already crowded forward line.



The Blues appear determined to increase competition on the flanks while also preparing for possible departures before the transfer window closes.

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The latest target offers a slightly different profile. He already has experience in English football, can operate from either wing and has continued his development in France and Italy.

However, Chelsea are still assessing several alternatives, suggesting no final decision has been made over which winger they will pursue most aggressively.

Fresh contact made as Chelsea assess attacking options

According to respected Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino, Chelsea have made fresh contact with Jonathan Rowe’s representatives.

No formal offer has been submitted, and Bologna remain keen to retain the winger, but discussions with his camp suggest the interest is genuine.

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Rowe joined Bologna permanently from Marseille in August 2025. In their official announcement, the Italian club highlighted his speed, technical quality and ability to play on both flanks.

Those qualities would suit a Chelsea side looking for attackers who can beat defenders individually and move comfortably between different positions.

West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville and Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincão are also reportedly being considered, showing that Chelsea are keeping their options open rather than committing immediately to one deal.

Competition for places could shape final decision

Chelsea have already strengthened out wide by completing the arrival of Geovany Quenda.

His arrival means any additional winger must offer immediate value rather than simply adding another development project.

Rowe could be a sensible option if Chelsea can secure him for a reasonable fee. He knows English football, has gained valuable European experience and offers flexibility on both sides of the attack.

Shane Duffy described Rowe as a player with “a bit of magic” in the past.

However, Chelsea must first create space in the squad. Signing another winger without moving players on could leave too many attackers competing for limited minutes.

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